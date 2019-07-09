RRB Mumbai NTPC admit card 2019, website to download, exam pattern

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 09: The RRB Mumbai NTPC admit card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

There are over 35,000 vacancies under the NTPC categories for both graduates and non-graduates in the various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

The candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams-CBT and Skill Test. After selection, candidates will be called in for document verification and medical test. The admit card once released will be available on rrbmumbai.gov.in.

How to download RRB Mumbai NTPC admit card 2019:

Go to rrbmumbai.gov.in

Log in using registration id

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout