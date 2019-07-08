RRB jobs: Railway Recruitment 2019, check vacancies, last date to apply

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 08: As part of the Railway Recruitment 2019, multiple RRB jobs have been offered.

Candidates have been invited to apply for the walk in interviews and the application process.

Western Railway Recruitment 2019:

Last date to apply: July 12, 2019

Loco Inspector (Electrical): 9 Posts

BDTS (ELT): 2 Posts

BDTS (DSL): 1 Post

BSR (ELT): 1 Post

UDN (ELT): 3 Posts

NDB (ELT): 2 Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2019:

Walk in Interview for Sr Residents: July 11, 2019 (11.30)

Sr Resident - 12 Posts

Sr Resident - Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI in the concerned Specialty, (ii) Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI In the concerned Specialty, (iii) Post PG Qualification for SR in Super specialty ( G I Surgery & Gastroenterology ) (iv) The candidate should complete the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma on or before the date of interview.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019:

Last date: July 15, 2019

Copa - 90 Posts

Stenographer (Hindi) - 20 Posts

Stenographer (English) - 20 Posts

Fitter - 80 Posts

Electrician - 50 Posts

Wireman - 50 Posts

Electronic/Mechanic - 6 Posts

RAC Mechanic - 6 Posts

Welder - 40 Posts

Plumber - 40 Posts

Mason - 10 Posts

Painter - 10 Posts

Carpenter - 10 Posts

Machinist - 10 Posts

Turner - 10 Posts

Sheet Metal Worker - 10 Posts

Candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognised Board and should have ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognised University or Institute.

Age: 15 to 24 years

Central Railway Recruitment 2019:

Last Date to apply: July 19, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for receiving original DD and application printout: July 26, 2019 (5 PM)

Junior Engineer/ Jr. Technical Associate (Works): 7 Posts

4 years bachelors degree in (a) Civil Engineering or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognised University / Institute.

3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration

A combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognised University / Institute.

33 Years upper limit; OBC - 36 Years; SC/ST - 28 Years.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2019:

Last date to apply: July 15 , 2019

Jr Clerk cum Typist: 117

Station Master: 42

Goods Guard: 20

Jr Clerk cum Typist: The candidates should have passed class 12th with minimum 50% marks

Station Master: Graduate

Goods Guard: Graduate

Age Limit: 18 to 42 Years

North East Frontier Railway Recruitment 2019

Walk-In-Interview date: July 15, 2019

Nursing Superintendent: 9 Posts

Health and Malaria Inspector: 2 Posts

Lab Assistant: 1 Post

Pharmacist: 1 Post

ECG/Technician: 1 Post

Nursing Superintendent: Rs. 44, 900/- (Level-7)

Health and Malaria Inspector: Rs. 35, 400/- (Level - 6)

Lab Assistant: Rs. 21, 700/- (Level - 3)

Pharmacist: Rs. 29, 200/- (Level - 5)

ECG/Technician: Rs. 19, 900/- (Level - 2)

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council.

Health and Malaria Inspector - B.Sc. having studied chemistry as a main/optional subject in any branch of chemistry while undertaking the course.

Lab Assistant - 12th with science plus a diploma in Medical Lab Technology. Pharmacist- 10+2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from recognised Institute.

ECG/Technician - 10+2/Graduation in Science having certificate/diploma/degree in

ECG Laboratory Technology/Cardiology/Cardiology Technology from a recognised University.