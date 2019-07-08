RRB jobs: Railway Recruitment 2019, check vacancies, last date to apply
New Delhi, July 08: As part of the Railway Recruitment 2019, multiple RRB jobs have been offered.
Candidates have been invited to apply for the walk in interviews and the application process.
Western Railway Recruitment 2019:
Last date to apply: July 12, 2019
Loco Inspector (Electrical): 9 Posts
BDTS (ELT): 2 Posts
BDTS (DSL): 1 Post
BSR (ELT): 1 Post
UDN (ELT): 3 Posts
NDB (ELT): 2 Posts
Walk in Interview for Sr Residents: July 11, 2019 (11.30)
Sr Resident - 12 Posts
Sr Resident - Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI in the concerned Specialty, (ii) Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI In the concerned Specialty, (iii) Post PG Qualification for SR in Super specialty ( G I Surgery & Gastroenterology ) (iv) The candidate should complete the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma on or before the date of interview.
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019:
Last date: July 15, 2019
Copa - 90 Posts
Stenographer (Hindi) - 20 Posts
Stenographer (English) - 20 Posts
Fitter - 80 Posts
Electrician - 50 Posts
Wireman - 50 Posts
Electronic/Mechanic - 6 Posts
RAC Mechanic - 6 Posts
Welder - 40 Posts
Plumber - 40 Posts
Mason - 10 Posts
Painter - 10 Posts
Carpenter - 10 Posts
Machinist - 10 Posts
Turner - 10 Posts
Sheet Metal Worker - 10 Posts
Candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognised Board and should have ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognised University or Institute.
Age: 15 to 24 years
Central Railway Recruitment 2019:
Last Date to apply: July 19, 2019 (5 PM)
Last date for receiving original DD and application printout: July 26, 2019 (5 PM)
Junior Engineer/ Jr. Technical Associate (Works): 7 Posts
4 years bachelors degree in (a) Civil Engineering or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognised University / Institute.
3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration
A combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognised University / Institute.
33 Years upper limit; OBC - 36 Years; SC/ST - 28 Years.
South Western Railway Recruitment 2019:
Last date to apply: July 15 , 2019
Jr Clerk cum Typist: 117
Station Master: 42
Goods Guard: 20
Jr Clerk cum Typist: The candidates should have passed class 12th with minimum 50% marks
Station Master: Graduate
Goods Guard: Graduate
Age Limit: 18 to 42 Years
North East Frontier Railway Recruitment 2019
Walk-In-Interview date: July 15, 2019
Nursing Superintendent: 9 Posts
Health and Malaria Inspector: 2 Posts
Lab Assistant: 1 Post
Pharmacist: 1 Post
ECG/Technician: 1 Post
Nursing Superintendent: Rs. 44, 900/- (Level-7)
Health and Malaria Inspector: Rs. 35, 400/- (Level - 6)
Lab Assistant: Rs. 21, 700/- (Level - 3)
Pharmacist: Rs. 29, 200/- (Level - 5)
ECG/Technician: Rs. 19, 900/- (Level - 2)
Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council.
Health and Malaria Inspector - B.Sc. having studied chemistry as a main/optional subject in any branch of chemistry while undertaking the course.
Lab Assistant - 12th with science plus a diploma in Medical Lab Technology.
Pharmacist- 10+2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from recognised Institute.
ECG/Technician - 10+2/Graduation in Science having certificate/diploma/degree in
ECG Laboratory Technology/Cardiology/Cardiology Technology from a recognised University.
