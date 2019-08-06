  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE Result 2019 dates confirmed: Second CBT exam details, full list of websites to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The RRB JE Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The various boards will start releasing the results this week. The results of all the board would be announced by August 20 2019. Further the cut off details f the first CBT will also be released.

    RRB JE Result 2019 dates confirmed: Second CBT exam details, full list of websites to download

    The second CBT would be conducted in the last week of August or first week of September. RRB JE Second CBT will carry a maximum marks of 150 and candidates would be given 120 minutes to complete the test.

    RRB JE Result 2019: Full list of websites to download:

    • RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    • Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    • Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    • Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    • Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    • Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    • Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    • Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    • Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    • Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in
    • Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
    • Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    • Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    • Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    • Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    • Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    • Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
    • Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue