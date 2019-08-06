RRB JE Result 2019 dates confirmed: Second CBT exam details, full list of websites to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: The RRB JE Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The various boards will start releasing the results this week. The results of all the board would be announced by August 20 2019. Further the cut off details f the first CBT will also be released.

The second CBT would be conducted in the last week of August or first week of September. RRB JE Second CBT will carry a maximum marks of 150 and candidates would be given 120 minutes to complete the test.

RRB JE Result 2019: Full list of websites to download:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in