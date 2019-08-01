RRB JE Result 2019 date: Results under finalisation

New Delhi, Aug 01: The RRB JE Result 2019, will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The board has confirmed that the results are under finalisation and the list of candidates shortlisted for the second stage exam will be published shortly.

The RRB also said that it is planned to hold the second stage CBT in the last week of August and first week of September 2019.

The exam is the first stage selection test for recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE), Depor Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemecial and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts.

The result obtained by the candidates will be normalised considering the various difficult level of the shifts. The raw marks for a single session paper and normalised marks for multi session paper will be used for computing merit index which is a common benchmark for generating merit for candidates from different exam groups, according to the RRB.

Those candidates who qualify will appear for the second exam, which will be an objective type and all assess the candidates knowledge in Chemistry, Physics, Environment, Pollution Control, Computers and application. The total number of candidates shortlisted for the second exam will be 15 times the community wise total vacancy. Candidates have to score a minimum of 40 marks in the exam. The RRB JE second CBT will have 150 marks and candidates would need to complete the test in 120 minutes.