RRB JE result 2019 date and websites to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: The RRB JE result 2019 will be declared this week. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

It is now confirmed that the result will be declared this week. The result will be declared anytime before August 7. 2019, officials have confirmed.

The results will be released for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMA) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The result is being prepared for the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key that was published in the last week of July.

The raw score will be normalised as the formula of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Full list of regional websites to download RRB JE result 2019:

RRB Ahmedabad: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: http://rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: http://rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: http://www.examprog.com/rail/rrb/index.php

RRB Malda: http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: http://rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri: http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in