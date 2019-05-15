RRB JE recruitment 2019 latest notification, last date to download admit card

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 15: The RRB JE recruitment 2019 exam city details are available now. The same can be downloaded from the official website also.

The RRB has also provided a link for the mock test and candidates can go to their respective websites and check for the same. Those candidates who fall under the reserved category can download their travel passes from the same link.

The computer based tests for RRB Junior Recruitment Exam 2019 is due to begin on May 22. The admit cards would be allotted four days before the exam ie on May 18. More details are available on rrb.gov.in.

RRB JE recruitment 2019 city detail: how to check :

Go to rrb.gov.in

Click on the link provided for CEN 03/2018

Select the RRB for city intimation and mock test

Log in with your credentials

Submit

View the city allotted to you

Download

Take a printout