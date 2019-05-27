RRB JE recruitment 2019 exam rescheduled, new dates soon

New Delhi, May 27: The RRB JE recruitment 2019 exam has been rescheduled. More details are also available on the official website.

The recruitment exam has been cancelled for the RRB Bhubaneswar centre. The computer based exam was conducted on May 25 and is to end on June 2 2019.

Candidates who took the exam at the 460 or BIIT Paniapada, Retang, Bhubaneswar will have to appear for the Stage 1 CBT exam again. The new dates are yet to be announced. Candidates will be intimated about the same via mail and SMS.

The exams were cancelled as there was a glitch and candidates had complained about several power cuts during the exams.