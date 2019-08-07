RRB JE CBT Result 2019 date confirmed

New Delhi, Aug 07: The RRB JE CBT Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared next week ie in the second week of August. While, an official announcement is yet to be made, the date of the result are more or less finalised.

It may be recalled that the RRB had released the provisional answer key on July 111 and the final answer key on July 25. The prelims exam was held from May 22 to June 2. The exam was held to fill in as many as 13,538 vacancies.

It must also be noted that the RRB would conduct the JE Stage 2 exam in the last week of August or first week of September. Those candidates shortlisted will be based on normalised marks obtained by them in the CBT-1 exam. At least 2 lakh candidates would be shortlisted for the CBT-2 exam. These candidates will then appear for the RRB JE Stage 3 round. This process would then be followed by the document verification round.