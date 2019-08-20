RRB JE CBT Exam 2019 travel pass, city details released: Websites to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: The RRB JE CBT Exam 2019 travel pass, city details have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted between August 28 and September 1 2019. The admit card will be released four days before the exam.

The exam is being held to fill in 13,487 vacant posts. 12,872 posts are for JEs and 227 and 387 vacancies are for DMS and CMA positions.

The exam will be conducted for two hours and there would be 150 questions and all of them would be of multiple choice. There would be negative marking.

Full list of websites to download RRB JE CBT Exam 2019, travel pass:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.inrr