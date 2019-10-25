RRB JE CBT 2 result 2019: Two tentative dates

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 25: The RRB JE CBT 2 result 2019 is yet to be declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Last week the answer keys had been released. The preliminary answer key was released on September 26 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 29, 2019. The results are expected to be declared soon. There is a possibility that the result could be declared by the end of this month.

Reports suggest two tentative dates for the declaration of the exams. While one report says that the result would be declared on October 31 another states that it would be released on November 15 2019. The results would be declared on the zonal website.

The official notification read, "candidates may view the modified keys for their QP and know the final decision on the objections raised by them if any, by logging on to a link provided in RRB websites from 10.10.2019 to 12.10.2019."

Where to check RRB JE CBT 2 result 2019

This year the board announced 13,487 vacancies. The vacancies were announced for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. It may be recalled that the board had cancelled 23 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) under Printing Press Department of Chennai (SR), Mumbai (CR) and Secunderabad (SCR) Zones. The result once declared will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.