  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE CBT-2 exam paper leak: Latest update from Board

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 31: There have been that the RRB JE CBT-2 exam paper had been leaked. The exam was held on August 28 2019.

    While there is no official confirmation, there are some users on the social media, who are alleging that the paper has been leaked. There is absolutely no authentication of the news.

    RRB JE CBT-2 exam paper leak: Latest update from Board

    The board has however denied the allegations. Board officials say that there is no paper leak and the Mumbai division has already filed a complaint.

    The exam is being conducted to fill 13,464 vacancies for the various posts including JE, DMS, CMA, JE(IT) and JE (IT).

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb examination

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 7:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue