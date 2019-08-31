RRB JE CBT-2 exam paper leak: Latest update from Board

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: There have been that the RRB JE CBT-2 exam paper had been leaked. The exam was held on August 28 2019.

While there is no official confirmation, there are some users on the social media, who are alleging that the paper has been leaked. There is absolutely no authentication of the news.

The board has however denied the allegations. Board officials say that there is no paper leak and the Mumbai division has already filed a complaint.

The exam is being conducted to fill 13,464 vacancies for the various posts including JE, DMS, CMA, JE(IT) and JE (IT).