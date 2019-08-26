RRB JE CBT 2 exam 2019: Download admit card, exams start this week

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 26: The RRB JE CBT 2 admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam would be held on August 28 2019. It was stated that the exams would be held four days after the admit card is released. The exam will be held between August 28 2019 to September 1 2019. The admit card once released will be available on rrbonlinereg.in.

    RRB JE CBT 2: Important dates:

    • JE phase 2 CBT exam: August 8 2019 to September 1 2019
    • Intimation of information about exam: August 17 2019
    • Issue of admit card: August 24 2019

    How to download RRB JE CBT admit card 2019:

    • Go to rrbonlinereg.in
    • Click on admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Take a printout

