  • search
Trending Ajit Doval Drones Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019 released: Steps to raise objections

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 28: The RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019 has been released zone wise. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates must note that they can raise objections if any only until September 29 2019. Candidates can view their answer sheet of CBT Exam of Stage 2 from September 26 2019 16:00 hrs to 29th Sep 2019 23:59 hrs and raise objections if any, the official notification reads.

    RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019 released: Steps to raise objections

    To raise objections, candidates would have to pay Rs 50 per question. "The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- + Application Bank Services Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment," the official notification also says. The answer key is available on rrbonlinereg.in.

    RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key: Zone wise websites:

    • RRB Guwahati - www.rrbguwahati.gov.im,
    • RRB Jammu - www.rrbjammu.nic.in,
    • RRB Kolkata - www.rrbkolkata.gov.in,
    • RRB Malda - www.rrbmalda.gov.in,
    • RRB Mumbai - www.rrbmumbai.gov.in,
    • RRB Muzaffarpur - www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in,
    • RRB Patna - www.rrbpatna.gov.in,
    • RRB Ranchi - www.rrbranchi.gov.in,
    • RRB Secunderabad - www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in,
    • RRB Ahmedabad - www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in,
    • RRB Ajmer - www.rrbajmer.gov.in,
    • RRB Allahabad - www.rrbald.gov.in,
    • RRB Bangalore - www.rrbbnc.gov.in,
    • RRB Bhopal - www.rrbbpl.nic.in,
    • RRB Bhubaneshwar - www.rrbbbs.gov.in,
    • RRB Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in,
    • RRB Chandigarh - www.rrbcdg.gov.in,
    • RRB Chennai - www.rrbchennai.gov.in,
    • RRB Gorakhpur - www.rrbguwahati.gov.in,
    • RRB Siliguri - www.rrbsiliguri.org)
    • RRB Thiruvananthapuram - www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb answer key

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue