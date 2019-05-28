Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam estimated cut off marks
New Delhi, May 28: Here we provide you the estimated cut-off for the RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam. More details about the exam is also available on the official website.
The exams commenced on May 22 2019 and will go on till June 2 2019.
The exam comprised a total of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the MCQ format. Also there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks. Exam duration is 1 hour 30 minutes and 2 hours for PwBD candidates.
RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam: Estimated cut off marks:
- General: 40 per cent
- OBC: 30 per cent
- SC: 30 per cent
- ST: 25 per cent
RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam pattern:
- Maths: 30 questions
- General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25
- General Science: 30
- General Awareness: 15
- Total: 100