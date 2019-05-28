  • search
    RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam estimated cut off marks

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 28: Here we provide you the estimated cut-off for the RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam. More details about the exam is also available on the official website.

    The exams commenced on May 22 2019 and will go on till June 2 2019.

    RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam estimated cut off marks

    The exam comprised a total of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the MCQ format. Also there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks. Exam duration is 1 hour 30 minutes and 2 hours for PwBD candidates.

    RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam: Estimated cut off marks:

    • General: 40 per cent
    • OBC: 30 per cent
    • SC: 30 per cent
    • ST: 25 per cent

    RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam pattern:

    • Maths: 30 questions
    • General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25
    • General Science: 30
    • General Awareness: 15
    • Total: 100
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 8:22 [IST]
