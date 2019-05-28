RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam estimated cut off marks

New Delhi, May 28: Here we provide you the estimated cut-off for the RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam. More details about the exam is also available on the official website.

The exams commenced on May 22 2019 and will go on till June 2 2019.

The exam comprised a total of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the MCQ format. Also there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks. Exam duration is 1 hour 30 minutes and 2 hours for PwBD candidates.

RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam: Estimated cut off marks:

General: 40 per cent

OBC: 30 per cent

SC: 30 per cent

ST: 25 per cent

RRB JE CBT-1 2019 exam pattern:

Maths: 30 questions

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25

General Science: 30

General Awareness: 15

Total: 100