  • search
Trending MV Act Bhopal Odd-even
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE Admit Card 2019 news: Expected on this date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 14: The RRB JE Admit Card 2019 will be released next week. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The RRB has already notified the exam city, date intimation details. It has also activated the mock test link on September 9, 2019. The admit card will be released on September 15.

    RRB JE Admit Card 2019 news: Expected on this date

    There were several controversies and the RRB had rescheduled the 2nd stage exams. The 2nd stage exam will be held on September 19, 2019, and this CBT exam would be for a duration of 120 minutes. There would be a total of 150 questions.

    There are a total of 13,487 vacancies to be filled through this exam. The posts are

    Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue