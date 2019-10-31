RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 expected in second week of November

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Last week the answer keys had been released. The preliminary answer key was released on September 26 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 29, 2019.

The result would be declared on the regional websites by November 15, 2019.

The official notification read, "candidates may view the modified keys for their QP and know the final decision on the objections raised by them if any, by logging on to a link provided in RRB websites from 10.10.2019 to 12.10.2019."

Latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Here is what the experts think of the date

This year the board announced 13,487 vacancies. The vacancies were announced for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. It may be recalled that the board had cancelled 23 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) under Printing Press Department of Chennai (SR), Mumbai (CR) and Secunderabad (SCR) Zones. The result once declared will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.