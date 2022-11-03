YouTube
    RRB Group D Result 2022 likely by Nov 15: Steps to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 03: RRB Jobs 2022: Railway Recruitment Board, is likely to release the RRB Group D Result 2022 in the second week of November.

    Once released, candidates can check their RRB Results for the Group D exam on official and other regional websites. However, there is no official from RRB regarding the RRB Group D Result 2022 date.

    More than one crore candidates appeared in the RRB Group D Exam was conducted from 17 August to 11 October. The exam was held in five phases.

    RRB Group D Result 2022: Steps to check

    • Visit the official websites of RRB (regional websites).
    • Search the direct link for downloading the RRB Group D result 2022 on the homepage.
    • Login using credentials.
    • Your RRB Group D result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download and keep print a copy for future reference.
    rrb

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 17:48 [IST]
    X