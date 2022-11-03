RRB Group D Result 2022 likely by Nov 15: Steps to check

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Here is the last date to submit application

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 03: RRB Jobs 2022: Railway Recruitment Board, is likely to release the RRB Group D Result 2022 in the second week of November.

Once released, candidates can check their RRB Results for the Group D exam on official and other regional websites. However, there is no official from RRB regarding the RRB Group D Result 2022 date.

More than one crore candidates appeared in the RRB Group D Exam was conducted from 17 August to 11 October. The exam was held in five phases.

RRB Group D Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official websites of RRB (regional websites).

Search the direct link for downloading the RRB Group D result 2022 on the homepage.

Login using credentials.

Your RRB Group D result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep print a copy for future reference.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 17:48 [IST]