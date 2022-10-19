RRB Group D Result 2022: Answer key, how to download score card and more

New Delhi, Oct 19: RRB Group D Result 2022- Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the RRB Group D Result 2022 for various posts on its official website @rrbcdg.gov.in. The online examination for the RRB Group D 2022 for 1,03,769 posts has been conducted successfully.

The candidates can download the RRB Group D Result 2022 for CBT 1 by entering the login credentials such as name, registration number, Date of birth, etc.

If candidates find any discrepancies in the RRB Group D result, they should immediately report it to the exam body and get it corrected. We have provided the direct links to download RRB Group D Result PDFs in the article for each phase as it is released officially.

RRB Group D Exam 2022 for CBT 1 was conducted at different centers across the country in 5 Phases from 17th August 2022 to 11th October 2022 and the RRB Group D Result for the same will be released soon. Check the details regarding the RRB Group D Result 2022 from the table given below.

How to Download RRB Group D Result 2022?

To verify your RRB Group D results, visit the Indian Railways website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in .

. Candidates can check the most recent notice session on the homepage.

Locate the link for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) - Result for CEN-01/2019-RRC (Pay-Level-1).

Enter your user name and registration number (Date of Birth).

When you click the Login button, your result will start to download.

To pass the RRB Group D test, candidates in the general category need to achieve a score of 40 percentile or higher, while those in the OBC and SC categories likely need to achieve a score of 35 percentile or higher. The Scheduled Tribes group requires a score of at least 30%.

The RRB Group D answer key will be released for all the candidates who have appeared for the Railway Group D exam on the official site of Indian Railways, from where they will be able to download the answer key. By looking at the answer key, the candidates can estimate their RRB Group D Result 2022 after the railway exam

Those who do well on the computer-based test will be invited to take the Physical Efficiency Test; following that, and when all necessary papers have been verified, recruiting will take place for the 103769 Group D positions. Phase I exams for RRB Group D were held from August 17 to the 25th, 2022, while Phase II exams were held from August 26 to the 8th, 2022. This recruiting test will fill almost one hundred thousand Group D positions.

