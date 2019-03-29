RRB Group D PET result 2018 for this RRC declared

New Delhi



By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: The RRB Group D PET result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results for the RRC Secunderabad and a few other RRCs have been declared. Those who have qualified the PET will now undergo the Document Verification process.

The RRB Group D PET Result pdf shows the result status [Q (Qualified), NQ (Not Qualified), A (Absent)] of all those candidates who had qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test. The results are available on scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

How to check RRB Group D PET Result 2018:

Go to scr.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the PET Results notification

Click on the relevant link

Check your results

Download results

Take a printout