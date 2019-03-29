RRB Group D PET result 2018 for this RRC declared

Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
New Delhi, Mar 29: The RRB Group D PET result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The results for the RRC Secunderabad and a few other RRCs have been declared. Those who have qualified the PET will now undergo the Document Verification process.
The RRB Group D PET Result pdf shows the result status [Q (Qualified), NQ (Not Qualified), A (Absent)] of all those candidates who had qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test. The results are available on scr.indianrailways.gov.in.
How to check RRB Group D PET Result 2018:
- Go to scr.indianrailways.gov.in
- Click on the PET Results notification
- Click on the relevant link
- Check your results
- Download results
- Take a printout