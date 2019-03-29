  • search
    RRB Group D PET result 2018 for this RRC declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 29: The RRB Group D PET result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The results for the RRC Secunderabad and a few other RRCs have been declared. Those who have qualified the PET will now undergo the Document Verification process.

    The RRB Group D PET Result pdf shows the result status [Q (Qualified), NQ (Not Qualified), A (Absent)] of all those candidates who had qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test. The results are available on scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

    How to check RRB Group D PET Result 2018:

    • Go to scr.indianrailways.gov.in
    • Click on the PET Results notification
    • Click on the relevant link
    • Check your results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 9:42 [IST]
