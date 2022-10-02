Railways to release its new time table known as “Trains At A Glance (TAG)” from October

RRB Group D Jobs 2022: Phase 5 CBT exam admit card to be out today, details here

New Delhi, Oct 02: RRB Group D Jobs 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the admit card for RRB Group D 2022 phase 5. Once released, candidates will be able to download their RRB Group D admit card 2022 from the official website.

The RRB Group D 2022 phase 5 will be held only for RRB Hubli. The admit card would be made available on the official website of RRB.

The RRB Group D 2022 admit card is expected to be released today but the exact time is not known yet.

The candidates keep their Application Number, Password and Captcha code ready to download their RRB Hall Ticket.

The Railway Recruitment Board has already released the exam city slip and candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the exam city slip.

As per the schedule, the RRB Group D phase 5 exams will be conducted from October 6 to 11, 2022 so the candidates must be ready for the exam and the exam will be held in CBT mode.

RRB Group D 2022 exam city slip: Steps to download

Visit the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in

Now, click on the link provided to download the city intimation slip

Enter your registration number and date of birth and submit

Your RRB Group D Exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 12:22 [IST]