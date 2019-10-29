RRB Group D jobs 2018: Major on vacancies made by board

New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 29: A major announcement has been made regarding the RRB Group D jobs 2018. More details are available on the official website.

Following protests by the PwBD candidates, the railways assured that the qualified candidates would be appointed as per their merit or turn in their respective Railway zones as per the vacancies notified for the different classes of Divyangjan.

The Railways had issued a recruitment notification in February 2018 for around 63,000 RRB Group D posts. Further the Railways had said that based on the provisions of the revised PwBD act that mandated 4 per cent reservations, an additional window was notified for candidates to apply. Further a 1 per cent distribution vacancy for each of the four PwBD categories was made increasing the total number of vacancies to around 2,500.

However, there was a protest about this revision in vacancy percentage and on qualifying marks and Document Verification.

The board then said in a statement that detailed meeting with representatives of the protesters with senior Railway Board officers was also held in the office of Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice on October 24, 2019 to understand the grievances, explain the Railways' position and actions taken, and assure the protesters that all grievances would be examined and those genuine addressed in a time-bound manner.

The ministry also said that the qualified PwBD candidates would be appointed as per their merit/turn-in their respective Railway zones as per vacancies notified for the different classes of Divyangjan. In certain circumstances, where the vacancies of PwBDs are not filled up, the same is carried forward to the next recruitment cycle/notification, the ministry also said.