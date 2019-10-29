  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi #RIPSujith PM Modi in Saudi Arabia
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB Group D jobs 2018: Major on vacancies made by board

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 29: A major announcement has been made regarding the RRB Group D jobs 2018. More details are available on the official website.

    Following protests by the PwBD candidates, the railways assured that the qualified candidates would be appointed as per their merit or turn in their respective Railway zones as per the vacancies notified for the different classes of Divyangjan.

    RRB Group D jobs 2018: Major on vacancies made by board

    The Railways had issued a recruitment notification in February 2018 for around 63,000 RRB Group D posts. Further the Railways had said that based on the provisions of the revised PwBD act that mandated 4 per cent reservations, an additional window was notified for candidates to apply. Further a 1 per cent distribution vacancy for each of the four PwBD categories was made increasing the total number of vacancies to around 2,500.

    However, there was a protest about this revision in vacancy percentage and on qualifying marks and Document Verification.

    RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Lack of official update leaves 1 crore in the lurch

    The board then said in a statement that detailed meeting with representatives of the protesters with senior Railway Board officers was also held in the office of Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice on October 24, 2019 to understand the grievances, explain the Railways' position and actions taken, and assure the protesters that all grievances would be examined and those genuine addressed in a time-bound manner.

    The ministry also said that the qualified PwBD candidates would be appointed as per their merit/turn-in their respective Railway zones as per vacancies notified for the different classes of Divyangjan. In certain circumstances, where the vacancies of PwBDs are not filled up, the same is carried forward to the next recruitment cycle/notification, the ministry also said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb jobs

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue