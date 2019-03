RRB ALP, Technician scorecard, final answer key: Where and how to check

New Delhi, Mar 24: RRB ALP, Technician Scorecard update: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key, question paper and provisional scorecard for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of ALP, technician.

"The Login to form will be available only between 23-03-2019 21 Hours 30 Minutes to 25-03-2019 23 Hours 55 Minutes," read a notice on the official website.

The computer-based test (CBT) stage 2 was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

RRB ALP, Technician Scoreboard 2019: How to check

Go to the official website

On the homepage, click on the RRB ALP, Technician Scorecard option (link not yet active)

A new page will open

Feed in Log-in credentials

Scorecard will appear

RRB ALP, Technician Scoreboard 2019: Websites to check

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)