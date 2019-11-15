  • search
    RRB ALP Technician post 2019: Your candidature may be cancelled, read important notification

    New Delhi, Nov 15: An important update on the RRB ALP Technician post 2019 has been released.

    The same is available on the official website.

    The notifications for those candidates who did not appear for the medical examination that was conducted from June to September 2019. The board has said that such candidates should give a written reply explaining their failure to appear for the exam. Candidates have time until December 15 2019 to given their written replies.

    The official notification said that the medical examination of the candidates was conducted from June 23 to September 14, and from September 24 to 26, 2019. "The DV followed by Medical Examination (ME) of the candidates was held from 23.06.2019 to 14.09.2019 and from 24.09.2019 to 26.09.2019 for absentee candidates at Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET), Education Block, Jhalwa, Prayag Raj (Allahabad).

    Further the notification also said that the candidates who were either absent for Medical Examination or absconded after Reporting for Medical Examination are hereby informed that they have to submit clarification to RRB/Allahabad within Thirty days i.e by 15.12.2019 with valid reasons along with supporting documents that why their candidature cannot be cancelled.

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 8:16 [IST]
