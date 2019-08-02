RRB ALP Technician document verification, medical test schedule: Full list of documents needed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: The RRB ALP Technician document verification, medical test schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The last leg of the recruitment process will be conducted on August 28 and 29 2019. The process will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift starts at 8.30 pm, which will be followed by 1 pm shift.

Candidates will have to attend the medical test only after document verification. They will have to pay Rs 24 as exam fee at the venue of the DV. More details can be found on the official website.

Documents needed for RRB ALP Technician document verification, medical test schedule:

Coloured passport size photographs: 6

Call letter for CBT, 1,2, 3, CBAT and document verification round

Educational certificates

Caste certificate

Nativity certificate

If applicable, reservation certificate

Work experience certificates