  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB ALP Technician document verification, medical test schedule: Full list of documents needed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 02: The RRB ALP Technician document verification, medical test schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The last leg of the recruitment process will be conducted on August 28 and 29 2019. The process will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift starts at 8.30 pm, which will be followed by 1 pm shift.

    RRB ALP Technician document verification, medical test schedule: Full list of documents needed

    Candidates will have to attend the medical test only after document verification. They will have to pay Rs 24 as exam fee at the venue of the DV. More details can be found on the official website.

    Documents needed for RRB ALP Technician document verification, medical test schedule:

    • Coloured passport size photographs: 6
    • Call letter for CBT, 1,2, 3, CBAT and document verification round
    • Educational certificates
    • Caste certificate
    • Nativity certificate
    • If applicable, reservation certificate
    • Work experience certificates

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue