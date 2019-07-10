RRB ALP Technician: Direct link to check 3rd schedule of document verification

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 10: The RRB ALP Technician 3rd document verification schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The document verification and medical test is being conducted for candidates who have cleared their computer based test. Candidates must keep in mind that some of the regional websites have not been updated with the DV and medical test schedule.

The schedule has the list of roll numbers, date and timing for the document verification. Candidates must take along with them without fail the admit card for the DV and medical test. The verification begins on July 21 and will end on August 9th. For the full schedule you can click on this link http://rrbald.gov.in/docs/3rd%20Schedule_DV_%2021%20July%20to%2009%20to%20Sept%20%202019_%20CEN%2001%202018.pdf