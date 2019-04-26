  • search
    RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 2019: Revised result to be out by April 30

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Apr 26: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon announce the revised result of RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 2019 on April 30, 2019, as per the RRB officials.

    The candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 2019 exam will be able to check their revised results on the respective regional official RRB websites.

    Also Read | RRB JE exam 2019: Application form activated for making changes; Find out RRB JE exam 2019 date

    RRB in its notification mentioned "An error has been spotted in the scorecards which have been uploaded as on March 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to check again to view the correct scorecard." While the nature of the error has not been specified by the recruitment board, there are speculations considering an erroneous mark sheet of a candidate depicting 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test had gone viral.

    How to download RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 result 2019:

    • Candidates should go to the RRB official website of their region
    • Click on "RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2018-19" link on the homepage
    • Applicants have to enter the required details and submit the page
    • Candidates will be able to see the result on the screen
    • Download the result copy
    • Take a printout

    RRB ALP, Technician scorecard: Websites to check

    RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
    RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
    RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
    RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
    RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
    RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
    RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
    RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
    RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
    RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
    RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
    RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
    RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
    RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
    RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
    RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
    RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
    RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
    RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

    Meanwhile, RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 have also been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the second stage CBT for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts.

    RRB Group C ALP Technician CBT 2 Exam 2018 was held from 21 to 23 January 2019 to recruit 64,371 vacancies for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot/Technicians posts.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
