RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 2019: Revised result to be out by April 30

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 26: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon announce the revised result of RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 2019 on April 30, 2019, as per the RRB officials.

The candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 2019 exam will be able to check their revised results on the respective regional official RRB websites.

Also Read | RRB JE exam 2019: Application form activated for making changes; Find out RRB JE exam 2019 date

RRB in its notification mentioned "An error has been spotted in the scorecards which have been uploaded as on March 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to check again to view the correct scorecard." While the nature of the error has not been specified by the recruitment board, there are speculations considering an erroneous mark sheet of a candidate depicting 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test had gone viral.

How to download RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 result 2019:

Candidates should go to the RRB official website of their region

Click on "RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2018-19" link on the homepage

Applicants have to enter the required details and submit the page

Candidates will be able to see the result on the screen

Download the result copy

Take a printout

RRB ALP, Technician scorecard: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Meanwhile, RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 have also been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the second stage CBT for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts.

RRB Group C ALP Technician CBT 2 Exam 2018 was held from 21 to 23 January 2019 to recruit 64,371 vacancies for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot/Technicians posts.