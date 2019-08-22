RRB ALP Tech 2019 DV date announced, check here

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 22: The RRB ALP Tech 2019 DV date has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    All those candidates who are shortlisted in the 5th list can appear for Document Verification and Medical Test on the scheduled date.

    The RRB Allahabad says that the 5th round for medical and DV round will be conducted between September 2 to September 14 2019. The DV and medical test will be held in the morning and afternoon shift. The morning shift starts at 8.30 am and the afternoon shift at 1 pm.

    Candidates will have to carry with them the admit card along with the two sets of self-attested photocopies of all documents at the time of DV. Candidates would have to pay Rs 24 for DV and medical examination. Candidates would be required to stay for more than four days at their own cost. The date and place will be intimated at the time of the DV.

