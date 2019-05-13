RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019 fresh date announced

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 13: Fresh dates for the RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019 have been announced. The same is also available on the official website.

    The new dates were announced for Odisha in the wake of the state being hit by Cyclone Fani. The exam was scheduled for May 10, but had to be postponed.

    The computer based Aptitude Test for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician will now be conducted on May 21.

    Due to cyclone FANI, the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) scheduled on 10.05.2019 in the cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur under the jurisdiction of Railway Recruitment /Bhubaneswar and in the city of Balasore under the jurisdiction of Railway Recruitment Board/Kolkata was postponed as per notice issued on 07 05-19," said the official notification.

    The candidates will be intimated via email and SMS about the exam shift and city details shortly.

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
