    RRB admit card for Isolated and Ministerial categories exam released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The RRB admit card for Isolated and Ministerial Categories exam have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The RRB Computer Based exam is scheduled to be held from December 15 to 18 2020. CBT will be held in two shifts-morning shift from 10.30 am and second shift will be held from 3 pm.

    Candidates will have to report for the morning shift at 9 am and the gate will close at 10 am. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. The reporting for the second shift will be 1.30 pm and the gate will close at 2.30. 30 minutes extra time will be given to PwBD candidates with a scribe.

    1/03 lakh candidates had applied for 1,663 isolated and ministerial category vacancies. Around 1.26 crore candidates had applied for non-technical popular category recruitment exam. A total of 1,03,769 posts are to be filled through this recruitment for which 1.15 crore candidates have applied. The admit card is available on http://www.rrcb.gov.in/rrbs.html.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 12, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
