RRB 10th pass jobs: Direct link to apply for 4,103 apprentice

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: The RRB has announced 10th pass jobs in 4,103 trades. More details are available on the official website.

The Southern Railways released a notification for 4,103 apprentice on 12 different trades such as AC mechanic, carpenter, diesel mechanic, electrical/electronics, electricians, painter, welder, fitter, MMTM, machinist and MMW.

The last date to register would be December 8 2019. 10th pass candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, ITI certificate in trade are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 24 years.

The board would take into account the merit list by taking average of the percentage marks obtained in the class 10th and ITI exams. While there would be no written exam or viva, the students will be given a stipend during their training period. To apply candidates need to visit https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Check notification: http://104.211.221.149/Act_App_Notification09112019.pdf

Direct link to apply for RRB 10th Pass job: http://104.211.221.149/instructions.php