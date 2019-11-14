  • search
Trending Sabarimala Verdict Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB 10th pass jobs: Direct link to apply for 4,103 apprentice

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 14: The RRB has announced 10th pass jobs in 4,103 trades. More details are available on the official website.

    The Southern Railways released a notification for 4,103 apprentice on 12 different trades such as AC mechanic, carpenter, diesel mechanic, electrical/electronics, electricians, painter, welder, fitter, MMTM, machinist and MMW.

    RRB 10th pass jobs: Direct link to apply for 4,103 apprentice

    The last date to register would be December 8 2019. 10th pass candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, ITI certificate in trade are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 24 years.

    The board would take into account the merit list by taking average of the percentage marks obtained in the class 10th and ITI exams. While there would be no written exam or viva, the students will be given a stipend during their training period. To apply candidates need to visit https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

    Check notification: http://104.211.221.149/Act_App_Notification09112019.pdf

    Direct link to apply for RRB 10th Pass job: http://104.211.221.149/instructions.php

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    southern railway jobs rrb

    Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue