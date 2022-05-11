YouTube
    New Delhi, May 11: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date to apply for various senior teacher posts under the RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022. More details are available on the official website.

    Candidates can now apply till May 14 as opposed to the earlier deadline of May 10. The commission said that the date has been extended due to administrative reasons.

    RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 last date to apply extended: Vacancy details

    The recruitment drive is to fill 9,760 teacher vacancies in Rajasthan. The registration process for the same began on April 11.

    The selection process would include a written exam of 500 marks. There will be two papers- paper 1 for 200 an paper 2 for 300 marks. Each paper would have a 100 multiple choice questions and candidates will have two hours to answer it.

    The application fee is Rs 350 for the general category and for the EWS, OBC and BC candidates. For the OBC and BC candidates of Rajasthan it is Rs 250 while for the SC, ST and PH candidates it is Rs 150. To apply visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

    Science: 1,565 Posts

    English: 1,668 Posts

    Hindi: 1,298 Posts

    Sanskrit: 1,800 Posts

    Social Science: 1,640 Posts

    Maths: 1,613 Posts

    Punjabi: 70 Posts

    Urdu: 106 Posts

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 14:04 [IST]
