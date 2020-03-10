Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Pay scale at Rs 20,200, apply for 19952 Constable posts online
New Delhi, Mar 10: RPF in its latest RPF Constable Recruitment 2020 notification has invited applications for candidates for the post of Constable Vacancy for 19952 Vacancies.
Educational Qualifications
- Candidates should have passed 10th Class equivalent from recognized board/University/Institution.
- Other education qualification details go to official notification.
RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Age Limit
- Candidates' age limit should be Minimum 18 years & Maximum 25 years.
- Age Relaxation: - SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH Candidates Relaxation as per Government Rule Regulation.
Fees Details
- Candidates should go to the notification given below for application fee details.
RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Pay Scale
- For Constable post pay scale Rs 5,000-Rs 20,200
- To know Other pay scale please go to through official notification.
RPF Constable Recruitment 2020 Vacancies:
- Total vacancies - 19952
How To Apply online
- Eligible candidates can apply through from official website http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/
- Click on 'Career' or 'Latest News'
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement (PM), Documents Verification (DV).