RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Pay scale at Rs 20,200, apply for 19952 Constable posts online

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 10: RPF in its latest RPF Constable Recruitment 2020 notification has invited applications for candidates for the post of Constable Vacancy for 19952 Vacancies.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have passed 10th Class equivalent from recognized board/University/Institution.

Other education qualification details go to official notification.

RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Candidates' age limit should be Minimum 18 years & Maximum 25 years.

Age Relaxation: - SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH Candidates Relaxation as per Government Rule Regulation.

Fees Details

Candidates should go to the notification given below for application fee details.

RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Pay Scale

For Constable post pay scale Rs 5,000-Rs 20,200

To know Other pay scale please go to through official notification.

RPF Constable Recruitment 2020 Vacancies:

Total vacancies - 19952

How To Apply online

Eligible candidates can apply through from official website http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/

Click on 'Career' or 'Latest News'

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement (PM), Documents Verification (DV).