  • search
Trending Coronavirus Rana Kapoor
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Pay scale at Rs 20,200, apply for 19952 Constable posts online

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: RPF in its latest RPF Constable Recruitment 2020 notification has invited applications for candidates for the post of Constable Vacancy for 19952 Vacancies.

    RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Pay scale at Rs 20,200, apply for 19952 Constable posts online

    Educational Qualifications

    • Candidates should have passed 10th Class equivalent from recognized board/University/Institution.
    • Other education qualification details go to official notification.

    RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

    • Candidates' age limit should be Minimum 18 years & Maximum 25 years.
    • Age Relaxation: - SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH Candidates Relaxation as per Government Rule Regulation.

    Fees Details

    • Candidates should go to the notification given below for application fee details.

    RPF Constable Recruitment 2020: Pay Scale

    • For Constable post pay scale Rs 5,000-Rs 20,200
    • To know Other pay scale please go to through official notification.

    RPF Constable Recruitment 2020 Vacancies:

    • Total vacancies - 19952

    How To Apply online

    Selection Process

    Candidates will be selected based on Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement (PM), Documents Verification (DV).

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rpf recruitment sarkari naukri

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X