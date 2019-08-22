Reliance JioGiga Fiber effect? Airtel to soon launch Xstream smart box, Xstream stick

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: Airtel recently rebranded its Airtel TV app to Airtel Xstream. Th recently revamped app can be accessed by Android and iOS users. The revamped app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The entertainment app offers more than 350 Live TV channels across genres plus 10,00 movies and many TV shows in multiple Indian languages. Airtel Xstream also has new design and better placement of the content.

The content on your Airtel Xstream app is dependent on the customers billing plan and the Airtel Thanks subscription tier.

The Airtel Xstream app is now available for all Airtel prepaid, Airtel postpaid, Broadband and Digital TV users. For Airtel prepaid customers to access Airtel Xstream services , the customer needs to activate voice+data plan of more than Rs 199.

Under the Xstream brand Airtel is gearing up to launch Xstream smart TV box and Smart TV stick.

According to Andorid-TV-Guide, the Airtel Xstream smart box will be powered by Android 9 Pie OS. It will offer IPTV and OTT apps in one package.

The Xstream smart stick is a Chromecast-like dongle enabling users to watch content from OTT platforms.