  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance JioGiga Fiber effect? Airtel to soon launch Xstream smart box, Xstream stick

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Airtel recently rebranded its Airtel TV app to Airtel Xstream. Th recently revamped app can be accessed by Android and iOS users. The revamped app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

    The entertainment app offers more than 350 Live TV channels across genres plus 10,00 movies and many TV shows in multiple Indian languages. Airtel Xstream also has new design and better placement of the content.

    Reliance JioGiga Fiber effect? Airtel to soon launch Xstream smart box, Xstream stick
    Representational Image

    The content on your Airtel Xstream app is dependent on the customers billing plan and the Airtel Thanks subscription tier.

    Reliance AGM 2019: Jio Fiber to be launched on Sep 5 starting Rs 700 per month

    The Airtel Xstream app is now available for all Airtel prepaid, Airtel postpaid, Broadband and Digital TV users. For Airtel prepaid customers to access Airtel Xstream services , the customer needs to activate voice+data plan of more than Rs 199.

    Under the Xstream brand Airtel is gearing up to launch Xstream smart TV box and Smart TV stick.

    According to Andorid-TV-Guide, the Airtel Xstream smart box will be powered by Android 9 Pie OS. It will offer IPTV and OTT apps in one package.

    The Xstream smart stick is a Chromecast-like dongle enabling users to watch content from OTT platforms.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    reliance jio airtel

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue