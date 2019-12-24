  • search
    Reliance Jio unveils '2020 Happy New year offer': Now get 1-year plan at Rs 2020

    New Delhi, Dec 24: Reliance Jio on Monday announced '2020 Happy New Year offer' as part of which it will offer smartphone customers one year of "unlimited services" for Rs 2,020.

    Reliance Jio's limited period offer will be available from December 24 to first week of January, sources said, adding that the offer is for smartphone as well as JioPhone users.

    Reliance Jio unveils 2020 Happy New year offer: Now get 1-year plan at Rs 2020

    In case of smartphone customers, the offer packs in 1.5 GB data per day, and unlimited voice calls within the Jio network.

    Reliance Jio to cost 15-25% less than other networks post tariff hike from Dec 6

    For calls to other networks, a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 12,000 minutes will be applicable. Subscription to Jio apps will be complimentary.

    Sources said Jiophone users will get a new JioPhone alongwith 12 months of unlimited services for Rs 2,020. Jio will offer 0.5 GB data per day for such users.

    Under Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan, customers get 1GB per day data. This plan features free Jio to Jio calling and 300 minutes of Jio to non-Jio FUP minutes.

    Users also receive 100 SMS per day and access to complimentary Jio apps. The validity of the Rs 149 plan is 24 days.

    Category MRP Plan benefits
    Data Minutes to non-Jio numbers Validity Cost per GB
    1-month ₹ 199 1.5GB/day 1000 28 ₹ 4.73
    ₹ 249 2GB/day 1000 28 ₹ 4.45
    ₹ 349 3GB/day 1000 28 ₹ 4.15
    2-months ₹ 399 1.5GB/day 2000 56 ₹ 4.75
    ₹ 444 2GB/day 2000 56 ₹ 3.96
    3-months ₹ 555 1.5GB/day 3000 84 ₹ 4.4
    ₹ 599 2GB/day 3000 84 ₹ 3.57
    12-months ₹ 2199 1.5GB/day 12000 365 ₹ 4.02
    Affordable plans ₹ 129 2GB 1000 28 ₹ 64.5
    ₹ 329 6GB 3000 64 ₹ 54.83
    ₹ 1299 24GB 12000 365 ₹ 54.13

