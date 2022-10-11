Registration for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2022 begins

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 11: For National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) counselling 2022, the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC have started the registration process for Round 1 on October 11, 2022.

    The candidate who want to appear can apply apply for Round 1 counselling through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    The last date to apply for the Round 1 is till October 17, 2022. As per the issued schedule, the choice filling/ locking facility will be available from October 14 to October 18, 2022.

    The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done from October 17 to October 18, 2022.

    The seat allotment process will be conducted between October 19- 20, 2022 and result will be released on October 21, 2022.

    Candidates can report to the allotted college from October 22 to October 28, 2022.

    To apply online candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

    Follow these steps to register for Round 1:

    • Visit the official site: mcc.nic.in.
    • On the home page, click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 link available
    • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
    • Fill in the application form and make the payment.
    • After payment click on submit.
    • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

