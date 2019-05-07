Region wise website to download RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019

New Delhi, May 07: The RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exam would be conducted on May 10 2019, Friday. A computer baed format would be followed for the aptitude test. There would be a test battery comprising five tests with a total duration of 71 minutes. A minimum T-score of 42 in each set would be required to clear the exam Those who qualify will be recruited for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

It must be noted that no candidate will be allowed into the examination hall without the admit card.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019: Region wise websites:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai:www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in