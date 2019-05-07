  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Region wise website to download RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: The RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exam would be conducted on May 10 2019, Friday. A computer baed format would be followed for the aptitude test. There would be a test battery comprising five tests with a total duration of 71 minutes. A minimum T-score of 42 in each set would be required to clear the exam Those who qualify will be recruited for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive.

    Region wise website to download RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019

    It must be noted that no candidate will be allowed into the examination hall without the admit card.

    RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 Admit Card 2019: Region wise websites:

    • RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    • Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    • Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    • Mumbai:www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    • Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    • Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    • Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    • Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    • Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    • Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in
    • Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
    • Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    • Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    • Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    • Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    • Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    • Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
    • Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 8:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue