  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Region wise download for SSC CGL Admit Card 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: The SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam will be held between March 2 and 11 2020. The admit card has been released for all zones. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Region wise download for SSC CGL Admit Card 2020

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2020: Region wise download

    • North Region - sscnr.net.in
    • Western Region - sscwr.net
    • MP Sub-Region - sscmpr.org
    • Eastern Region - sscer.org
    • North Eastern Region - sscner.org.in
    • Southern Region - sscsr.gov.in
    • KKR region - ssckkr.kar.nic.in
    • North Western Sub-Region - sscnwr.org
    • Central Region - ssc-cr.org

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X