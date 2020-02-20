Region wise download for SSC CGL Admit Card 2020

Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
New Delhi, Feb 20: The SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The exam will be held between March 2 and 11 2020. The admit card has been released for all zones. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2020: Region wise download
- North Region - sscnr.net.in
- Western Region - sscwr.net
- MP Sub-Region - sscmpr.org
- Eastern Region - sscer.org
- North Eastern Region - sscner.org.in
- Southern Region - sscsr.gov.in
- KKR region - ssckkr.kar.nic.in
- North Western Sub-Region - sscnwr.org
- Central Region - ssc-cr.org