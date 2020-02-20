Region wise download for SSC CGL Admit Card 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 20: The SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be held between March 2 and 11 2020. The admit card has been released for all zones. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2020: Region wise download

North Region - sscnr.net.in

Western Region - sscwr.net

MP Sub-Region - sscmpr.org

Eastern Region - sscer.org

North Eastern Region - sscner.org.in

Southern Region - sscsr.gov.in

KKR region - ssckkr.kar.nic.in

North Western Sub-Region - sscnwr.org

Central Region - ssc-cr.org