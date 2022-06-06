YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 declared: Direct link to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Jun 06: The Rajasthan Class 12 results 2022 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 declared: Direct link to check
    Representational Image

    The RBSE 12th arts result 2022 was announced by administrator L N Mantri. As many as 6,52,610 students had appeared for the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam. The RBSE has also declared the class 12 Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022.

    The board has already declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce results. A total of 96.53 per cent students passed the RBSE 12th Science exam while 97.53 per cent passed the RBSE 12th commerce exams.

    Last year the RBSE Arts result was declared on July 24. The overall pass percentage last year was 99.19. the RBSE class 12 Arts Result 2022 is available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X