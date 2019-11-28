RBI Grade C final result: Update on stress test and retail lending

New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28: The RBI Grade C final result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

A total of 61 posts will be filled up through this exam. The list of candidates has also been released. However for several posts under stress testing and retail lending no candidate qualified.

Those selected will be hired on a full-time contract basis initially for 3 years. This could be extend subject to a maximum tenure of 5 years. Those selected will get a consolidated renumeration of Rs 21.60 lakh per annum without housing and this would be subject to tax. The result is available on rbi.org.

How to check RBI Grade C final result:

Go to rbi.org

Click on opportunities@rbi under more links

Click on results in the drop down menu

Click on lateral recruitment of officers in grade C

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout