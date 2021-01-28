YouTube
    RBI Grade B notification released: Check here

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The RBI Grade B notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The notification has been released for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B-DR (General), DEPR/DSIM-2021. The candidates are required to apply only through the bank's website and no other mode of submission of application is available.

    The website link for Online Registration of Application and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges will remain open from January 28 2021 to February 15 2021. The selection will be done through online exams in Phases-1, II and interview. For more details candidates can visit rbi.org.in.

    RBI Grade B Date 2021:

    Officers in Gr B (DR)- General:

    Phase-I - Online Examination - March 6, 2021

    Phase-II - Paper I, II & III Online Examination - April 1, 2021

    Officers in Gr B (DR) - DEPR:

    Phase I - Paper - I - Online Examination - March 6, 2021

    Phase II - Paper - II & III Online/Written Examination - March 31, 2021 (To be confirmed in Admit cards)

    Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM

    Phase I - Paper - I - Online Examination - March 6, 2021

    Phase II - Paper - II & III Online/Written Examination - March 31, 2021 (To be confirmed in Admit cards)

