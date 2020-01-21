RBI Assistant Recruitment Registration date extended

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: The RBI Assistant Recruitment Registration date has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates will be able to find this update on the registration portal. The registration date has been extended till January 24. Those candidates who would like to apply or edit their applications can do so until January 24, 2020.

The RBI will fill 926 Assistant posts. This is the highest vacancy that has been announced for this post since the year 2015. Graduates are eligible to apply for this job. You could apply for the job at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbiasstnov19/.