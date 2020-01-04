RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: 926 vacancies notified, apply online before Jan 16

New Delhi, Jan 04: The Reserve Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for 926 posts of "Assistant". Last date to apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 is January 16.

Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Assistant 2020 Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay exam fee through online mode. Candidates will be required to pay Rs. 450/- as exam fee. However, SC/ST/PWD/EXS will pay only RS. 50/-

RBI Assistant 2020 Salary

The Basic Pay for a RBI Assistant is Rs. 14,650/- every month. Besides, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc will also be added. That would make your salary approximately Rs. 32,124/- every month.

Age Limit: A candidate must range between 20-28 years of age to be eligible for RBI Assistant 2020 Exam.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a bachelor's degree with an aggregate of 50% and above in any discipline to be eligible for the RBI Assistant Exam 2020. Computer skills are mandatory.

How to Apply for RBI Assistant Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply online through RBI's official website www.rbi.org.in on or before 16 January 2020