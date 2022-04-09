Ram Navami 2022 Fasting Date and Time, Rules, Benefits, Foods To Eat

Ugadi 2022: Date, Timings, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, Significance, All You Need To Know

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 09: Ram Navami 2022, an auspecious festival for hindus will be celebrated on April 10. The festival is special as hindus believe that Lord Ram the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, to have taken birth on this day.

Every year, Ram Navami is observed on Shukla Paksha Navami (9th day) of Chaitra (1st month).

In North India, Ram Navami coincides with the last day of Chaitra Navratri. Many people conduct Homa on Rama Navami and conclude nine days festivities of Chaitra Navratri.

Ram Navami 2022 Mahurat

Rama Navami: 11:07 AM to 01:40 PM

Duration: 02 Hours 32 Mins

Navami Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Navami Tithi Ends - 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022

Ram Navami 2022 Fasting

Ram Navami is significant as devotees of Lord Rama keep a day long fast and worship Him with all rituals.

Rama Navami 2022 Observance

According to Drik Panchang, on Ram Navami, people observe a day long fast and worship Lord Rama.

They listen or narrating the epic Ramayana or Nama Ramayanam and also perform ceremonial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Devotees conduct Hawan i.e. Homa before breaking the fast on the next day.

Ram Navami 2022: Types of Fasting

Fasting until noon

Eating only once during the day

Fasting till midnight

Fasting for nine days beginning on the first day of Chaitra

Ram Navami 2022 Fasting Rules

During the fast, devotees should avoid tamasic foods.

Avoid non-vegetarian foods and alcohol.

Avoid eating onions and garlic.

Do not get your hair trimmed or shaved during the Navratri festival.

Ram Navami 2022: Significance Of Fasting On Ram Navami

Devotees of Lord Ram believe that fasting on Ram Navami, with devotion, will give them good health, wealth and prosperity for the year ahead. Therefore, it has been a tradition since ages to keep fast on the festival.

Ram Navami 2022 food items that you can eat while fasting:

Dry Fruits

Coconut

Amaranth grains and flour

Dairy products like milk, milkshakes, curd

Raw banana

A meal of potatoes without garlic, ginger, onion, Haldi (turmeric) - only Sattvic Food items.

Rama Navami in Uttar Pradesh

Since Ayodhya is the most significant place to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, devotees consider it is highly auspicious to take bath in sacred river Sarayu on Rama Navami. Thousands of devotees take a holy dip in the river of Sarayu before they visit famous Kanak Bhawan temple in Ayodhya. Being the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya celebrates Ram Navami with great fervour.

Rama Navami in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, devotees of Lord Rama perform Kalyanotsavam, which is the symbolic marriage ceremony of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Devotees prepare a special recipe named Panakam on the auspicious day of Rama Navami. The Panakam is sweet liquid made of ginger powder, jaggery, peppercorns and cardamom.