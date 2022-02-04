Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 constable posts before this date
Jaipur, Feb 04: Rajasthan Police has released a recruitment notification for the post of Constable through the sports quota. A total of 67 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the recruitment portal, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Lat date to apply is February 28, 2022.
Important Dates
- Commencement of on-line registration of application: 03-Feb-2022
- Closure of registration of application: 28-Feb-2022
- Last date for printing your application: 31-Dec-2022
- Closure for online fee payment: 28-Feb-2022
- Closure for fee payment at kiosk: 28-Feb-2022
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- District Police / IB - 12th Passed
- Police Telecom 12th Passed with Physics and Maths/ Computer
- RAC/ MBC Battalion - 10th Passed
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of Document Verification, Sports Trials, Physical Measurement (PMT), and Medical Examination.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Application fee
In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to pay
- Gen/ OBC/ MBC Rs 500
- EWS/ OBC (NCL) Rs 400