GATE 2022 admit card can be used as curfew pass

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 constable posts before this date

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Feb 04: Rajasthan Police has released a recruitment notification for the post of Constable through the sports quota. A total of 67 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the recruitment portal, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Lat date to apply is February 28, 2022.

Important Dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: 03-Feb-2022

Closure of registration of application: 28-Feb-2022

Last date for printing your application: 31-Dec-2022

Closure for online fee payment: 28-Feb-2022

Closure for fee payment at kiosk: 28-Feb-2022

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

District Police / IB - 12th Passed

Police Telecom 12th Passed with Physics and Maths/ Computer

RAC/ MBC Battalion - 10th Passed

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of Document Verification, Sports Trials, Physical Measurement (PMT), and Medical Examination.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Application fee

In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to pay

Gen/ OBC/ MBC Rs 500

EWS/ OBC (NCL) Rs 400

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 15:43 [IST]