    Railways IRCON recruitment 2019: Check eligibility

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The Railways IRCON recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

    The application process would close on November 8, 2019. IRCON International Limited, a government company under the Railway Ministry has invited applications for four vacant posts. The candidates need to possess a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, with not less than 60 per cent marks. The selected candidates would be paid Rs 1,20,00 to Rs 2,80,000.

    There are four vacant posts of Chief General Manager/Civil. Candidates could apply on ircon.org.

