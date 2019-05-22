Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy list for posts of station master, ticket clerk, JE other posts
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 22: As part of the Railway Recruitment 2019, a big vacancy list for various posts has been released. More details are also available on the official website.
A notification has been released for the following posts: Station Master - 143, Goods Guard - 10, Junior Engineer - 58, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 14, Technician - 134, Staff Nurse - 11, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 02. For more details, you click on this link: http://www.rrcnr.org/rrcnr_pdf/GDCE%20RRC%20NR%20Notification_2019.pdf
Railway Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification:
- Technician: 10TH, ITI
- Staff Nurse: GNM, B.Sc
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Any Graduate
- Goods Guard: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 12th Pass
- Station Master: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent
Important dates:
- Date of issue: May 17 2019
- Date to start submitting applications: May 27 2019
- Last date to submit applications: June 26 2019