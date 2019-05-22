Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy list for posts of station master, ticket clerk, JE other posts

New Delhi, May 22: As part of the Railway Recruitment 2019, a big vacancy list for various posts has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

A notification has been released for the following posts: Station Master - 143, Goods Guard - 10, Junior Engineer - 58, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 14, Technician - 134, Staff Nurse - 11, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 02. For more details, you click on this link: http://www.rrcnr.org/rrcnr_pdf/GDCE%20RRC%20NR%20Notification_2019.pdf

Railway Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification:

Technician: 10TH, ITI

Staff Nurse: GNM, B.Sc

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Any Graduate

Goods Guard: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 12th Pass

Station Master: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent

Important dates:

Date of issue: May 17 2019

Date to start submitting applications: May 27 2019

Last date to submit applications: June 26 2019