    Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy list for posts of station master, ticket clerk, JE other posts

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 22: As part of the Railway Recruitment 2019, a big vacancy list for various posts has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

    A notification has been released for the following posts: Station Master - 143, Goods Guard - 10, Junior Engineer - 58, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 14, Technician - 134, Staff Nurse - 11, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 02. For more details, you click on this link: http://www.rrcnr.org/rrcnr_pdf/GDCE%20RRC%20NR%20Notification_2019.pdf

    Railway Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification:

    • Technician: 10TH, ITI
    • Staff Nurse: GNM, B.Sc
    • Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Any Graduate
    • Goods Guard: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent
    • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 12th Pass
    • Station Master: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent

    Important dates:

    • Date of issue: May 17 2019
    • Date to start submitting applications: May 27 2019
    • Last date to submit applications: June 26 2019
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 8:34 [IST]
