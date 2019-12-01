Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Railway jobs: Check details of RRB Apprentice Recruitment 2019
New Delhi
New Delhi, Dec 01: The RRB Apprentice Recruitment 2019 process is underway. More details are available on the official website.
There are a total of 1,104 vacancies under the post of apprentice in the North Eastern Railways. The process has begun and will go on until December 25 2019, 5 pm.
Candidates should be 10th pass with at least 50 per cent marks and should have an ITI certificate. More details are available on ner.indianrailways.gov.in.
Age limit:
General Category: 15 to 24 years
SC-ST Category: 15 to 29 years
OBC Category: 15 to 27 years
PwD Category: 15 to 34 years