    Railway jobs 2019: 432 Indian Railway jobs announced; How to apply for SECR apprentice vacancies

    New Delhi, June 18: Indian Railway job openings have been announced and the South East Central Railway or SECR has issued notification for the recruitment of 432 Apprentice vacancies on official website. The eligibility criteria for these job openings is class 10th pass with ITI course in relevant trades.

    Last date to apply for SECR apprentice vacancies is July 15, 2019, and the online application began on the SECR official website from June 16, 2019.

    SECR Trade Apprentice Online Form 2019:

    South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2019 notification has been released on official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

    For direct link to download SECR Apprentice vacancies official notification: Click Here

    Direct link to apply online for Indian Railways Apprentice job openings: Click Here

    How to apply for SECR Trade Apprentice posts:

    • Visit http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/
    • Click on "Apprentice Registration".
    • A form will appear, fill it up.
    • In the Trade Preference section, select your specialisation as per the requirement given in notification.
    • Check declaration and click in the box.
    • Submit.
    • Selection will be based on the Merit List.

