    Rahu Kaal timings today in major Indian cities

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Rahu Kalam or Rahu Kala is a period of the considered inauspicious by those who believe in astrology. Rahu Kalam is considered unlucky because it is associated with evil, Rahu. Rahu kaal is calculated by dividing the number of hours between astrological sunrise and sunset by 8. Rahu kaal lasts for a total approximation of 90 minutes, each day, depending on the time of sunrise and sunset.

    Image for representation only
    Rahu Kaal/Rahu Kalam today (Aug 28) timings in major Indian cities:

    • New Delhi - 12:22 PM - 1:57 PM
    • Mumbai - 12:39 PM - 2:13 PM
    • Bengaluru - 12:20 PM - 1:53 PM
    • Chennai - 12:10 PM - 1:42 PM
    • Kolkata - 11:37 AM - 1:11 PM
    • Hyderabad - 12:17 PM - 1:50 PM

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 9:07 [IST]
