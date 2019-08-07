RAC recruitment 2019 vacancy notification: Check criteria, age and vacancy details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: The RAC recruitment 2019 has released an important notification. More details are available on the official website.

A notification for the recruitment of Scientist B, Engineer B and Executive Engineer posts has been released. Candidates could apply from August 10 to August 27 2019.

There are a total of 290 seats that are vacant. The vacancy details are given below.

Interested candidates can apply on rac.gov.in.

Eligibility criteria:

Scientist B: First class Master's degree in subjects relevant to the post (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Metallurgy, Material Science, Geology and Food Science). Condition of first class Master's degree will not apply on the posts in DST.

Electronics, Communication, Mechanical, Computer Science candidates: B Tech degree with 80 per cent aggregate marks from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Recruitment and Assessment Centre recruitment 2019 : Age limit:

Upper age limit not to be more than 28 years. For OBC it is 31 and for SC/ST it is 33 years.

Pay scale:

Rs 56,100 per month

RAC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:

Total number of vacancies- 290 posts

Scientists 'B' in DRDO- 270

Scientists/Engineer 'B' in ADA- 10

Executive Engineer in GATEC- 4

Scientists 'B' in DST- 6